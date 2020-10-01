The Mountain West released its full 2020 football schedule on Thursday with the league detailing a plan for most of its 12 schools to play eight league games in an eight-week span starting Oct. 24. The plan is to play a conference championship game on Dec. 19. The league is abandoning its divisional structure this season, meaning the participants in the championship game will be the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.
Air Force is only scheduled to play six league games, while Boise State and San Diego State are scheduled to play just seven league games. Air Force will get to eight total games by playing nonconference opponents Navy and Army. Boise State's eighth game will be a nonconference game against BYU, and San Diego State is planning to play a to-be-determined nonconference opponent on Dec. 12.
"We are excited to get our student-athletes back on the football field this fall," Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. "The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered. Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of Conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID-19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants in and location for the MW Football Championship Game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible."
The league also announced that it will work with its television partners at CBS Sports and Fox Sports to shift "several games to Thursdays and Fridays." Those announcements will be made "in the near future," according to the league.
For now, here is how the 2020 Mountain West schedule shapes up:
🏈🏈🏈 2020 SCHEDULE 🏈🏈🏈— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 1, 2020
📰: https://t.co/ksvMAe9dOs pic.twitter.com/S7YMJVZc3D
Saturday, Oct. 3
Navy at Air Force*
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Air Force at San Jose State
- Hawaii at Fresno State
- New Mexico at Colorado State
- UNLV at San Diego State
- Utah State at Boise State
- Wyoming at Nevada
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Boise State at Air Force
- Colorado State at Fresno State
- Hawaii at Wyoming
- Nevada at UNLV
- San Jose State at New Mexico
- San Diego State at Utah State
Saturday, Nov. 7
- Air Force at Army*
- BYU at Boise State*
- Fresno State at UNLV
- New Mexico at Hawaii
- San Jose State at San Diego State
- Utah State at Nevada
- Wyoming at Colorado State
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Air Force at Wyoming
- Colorado State at Boise State
- Fresno State at Utah State
- Hawaii at San Diego State
- Nevada at New Mexico
- UNLV at San Jose State
Saturday, Nov. 21
- Boise State at Hawaii
- New Mexico at Air Force
- San Diego State at Nevada
- San Jose State at Fresno State
- UNLV at Colorado State
- Utah State at Wyoming
Saturday, Nov. 28
- Colorado State at Air Force
- Nevada at Hawaii
- New Mexico at Utah State
- San Diego State at Fresno State
- San Jose State at Boise State
- Wyoming at UNLV
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Air Force at Utah State
- Boise State at UNLV
- Colorado State at San Diego State
- Fresno State at Nevada
- Hawaii at San Jose State
- Wyoming at New Mexico
Saturday, Dec. 12
- Boise State at Wyoming
- Fresno State at New Mexico
- Nevada at San Jose State
- San Diego State vs TBA*
- UNLV at Hawaii
- Utah State at Colorado State
Saturday, Dec. 19
Mountain West Championship Game
*denotes a nonconference game