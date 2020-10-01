The Mountain West released its full 2020 football schedule on Thursday with the league detailing a plan for most of its 12 schools to play eight league games in an eight-week span starting Oct. 24. The plan is to play a conference championship game on Dec. 19. The league is abandoning its divisional structure this season, meaning the participants in the championship game will be the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.

Air Force is only scheduled to play six league games, while Boise State and San Diego State are scheduled to play just seven league games. Air Force will get to eight total games by playing nonconference opponents Navy and Army. Boise State's eighth game will be a nonconference game against BYU, and San Diego State is planning to play a to-be-determined nonconference opponent on Dec. 12.

"We are excited to get our student-athletes back on the football field this fall," Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. "The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered. Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of Conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID-19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants in and location for the MW Football Championship Game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible."

The league also announced that it will work with its television partners at CBS Sports and Fox Sports to shift "several games to Thursdays and Fridays." Those announcements will be made "in the near future," according to the league.

For now, here is how the 2020 Mountain West schedule shapes up:

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force*

Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 31

Boise State at Air Force

Colorado State at Fresno State

Hawaii at Wyoming

Nevada at UNLV

San Jose State at New Mexico

San Diego State at Utah State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Air Force at Army*

BYU at Boise State*

Fresno State at UNLV

New Mexico at Hawaii

San Jose State at San Diego State

Utah State at Nevada

Wyoming at Colorado State

Saturday, Nov. 14

Air Force at Wyoming

Colorado State at Boise State

Fresno State at Utah State

Hawaii at San Diego State

Nevada at New Mexico

UNLV at San Jose State

Saturday, Nov. 21

Boise State at Hawaii

New Mexico at Air Force

San Diego State at Nevada

San Jose State at Fresno State

UNLV at Colorado State

Utah State at Wyoming

Saturday, Nov. 28

Colorado State at Air Force

Nevada at Hawaii

New Mexico at Utah State

San Diego State at Fresno State

San Jose State at Boise State

Wyoming at UNLV

Saturday, Dec. 5

Air Force at Utah State

Boise State at UNLV

Colorado State at San Diego State

Fresno State at Nevada

Hawaii at San Jose State

Wyoming at New Mexico

Saturday, Dec. 12

Boise State at Wyoming

Fresno State at New Mexico

Nevada at San Jose State

San Diego State vs TBA*

UNLV at Hawaii

Utah State at Colorado State

Saturday, Dec. 19

Mountain West Championship Game

*denotes a nonconference game