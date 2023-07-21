With SEC Media Days in the books, and fall camps less than a month away, the league's media turned its attention towards identifying this upcoming season's best players. Three All-SEC teams were released Friday, as voted on by media that attended the four-day event earlier this week in Nashville, Tennessee.

It may come as no surprise to keen observers, but Georgia and Alabama lead the way with 16 selections each across all three teams. The two-time defending national champions had 10 players make the first team, with reigning Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers locking down the tight end spot. Four out of five offensive line starters and three defensive backs for the Bulldogs, the predicted SEC champion, earned All-SEC honors as well.

Meanwhile, Alabama's entire defensive line landed on an All-SEC team. Dallas Turner, who is expected to step up for the loss of All-American Will Anderson, earned a spot on the first team after registering four sacks last year.

Veteran LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned the first all-conference selection of his career, locking down the first-team spot. He and the Tigers both have high expectations for the upcoming campaign, and Daniels could be looking at preseason All-American honors in addition to his conference accolades.

Here is a look at the entire list of preseason All-SEC selections entering the 2023 season:

Preseason All-SEC First-team Offense

Preseason All-SEC First-team Defense

Preseason All-SEC First-team Specialists

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Offense

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Defense

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Specialists

Position Name Team P Nik Constantinou Texas A&M PK Harrison Mevis Missouri LS Slade Roy LSU KS Barion Brown Kentucky RS Ainias Smith Texas A&M AP Tulu Griffin Mississippi State

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Offense

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Defense

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Specialists