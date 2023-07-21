my-project-2023-07-21t120037-756.jpg
With SEC Media Days in the books, and fall camps less than a month away, the league's media turned its attention towards identifying this upcoming season's best players. Three All-SEC teams were released Friday, as voted on by media that attended the four-day event earlier this week in Nashville, Tennessee. 

It may come as no surprise to keen observers, but Georgia and Alabama lead the way with 16 selections each across all three teams. The two-time defending national champions had 10 players make the first team, with reigning Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers locking down the tight end spot. Four out of five offensive line starters and three defensive backs for the Bulldogs, the predicted SEC champion, earned All-SEC honors as well. 

Meanwhile, Alabama's entire defensive line landed on an All-SEC team. Dallas Turner, who is expected to step up for the loss of All-American Will Anderson, earned a spot on the first team after registering four sacks last year. 

Veteran LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned the first all-conference selection of his career, locking down the first-team spot. He and the Tigers both have high expectations for the upcoming campaign, and Daniels could be looking at preseason All-American honors in addition to his conference accolades.  

Here is a look at the entire list of preseason All-SEC selections entering the 2023 season: 

Preseason All-SEC First-team Offense

PositionNameTeam

QB

Jayden Daniels

LSU

RB

Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss

RB

Raheim Sanders

Arkansas

WR 

Malik Nabers

LSU

WR

Ladd McConkey

Georgia

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

OL

JC Latham

Alabama

OL

Amarius Mims

Georgia

OL

Tate Ratledge

Georgia

OL

Will Campbell

LSU

C

Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia

Preseason All-SEC First-team Defense

PositionNameTeam

DL

Mekhi Wingo

LSU

DL

Mykel Williams

Georgia

DL

Maason Smith

LSU

DL

Nazir Stackhouse

Georgia

LB

Harold Perkins

LSU

LB

Dallas Turner

Alabama

LB

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Georgia

DB

Javon Bullard

Georgia

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

DB

Malaki Starks

Georgia

DB

Kamari Lassiter

Georgia

Preseason All-SEC First-team Specialists

PositionNameTeam

P

Kai Kroeger

South Carolina

PK

Will Reichard

Alabama

LSKneeland HibbettAlabama
KSBrian BattieAuburn

RS

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

AP

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Offense 

PositionNameTeam

QB

KJ Jefferson

Arkansas

RB

Jase McClellan

Alabama

RB

Kendall Milton

Georgia

WR

Antwane Wells

South Carolina

WR

Bru McCoy

Tennessee

WRJa'Corey BrooksAlabama

TE

Mason Taylor

LSU

OL

Tyler Booker

Alabama

OL

Brady Latham

Arkansas

OL

Javon Foster

Missouri

OL

Xavier Truss

Georgia

C

Seth McLaughlin

Alabama

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Defense

PositionNameTeam

DL

Jaheim Oatis

Alabama

DL

McKinnley Jackson

Texas A&M

DL

Justin Eboigbe

Alabama

DL

Deone Walker

Kentucky

LB

Smael Mondon

Georgia

LB

Nathaniel Watson

Mississippi State

LB

Ty'Ron Hopper

Missouri

DB

Malachi Moore

Alabama

DB

Dwight McGlothern

Arkansas

DB

Demani Richardson 

Texas A&M 

DB

Kris Abrams-Draine

Missouri

Preseason All-SEC Second-team Specialists

PositionNameTeam

P

Nik Constantinou

Texas A&M

PK

Harrison Mevis

Missouri

LSSlade RoyLSU
KSBarion BrownKentucky

RS

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

AP

Tulu Griffin

Mississippi State

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Offense

PositionNameTeam

QB

Joe Milton III

Tennessee

QBWill RogersMississippi State

RB

Jarquez Hunter

Auburn

RB

Trevor Etienne

Florida

WR

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

WR

Jermaine Burton

Alabama

TE

Trey Knox

South Carolina

OL

Emery Jones

LSU

OL

Eli Cox

Kentucky

OL

Javontez Spraggins

Tennessee

OL

Layden Robinson

Texas A&M

C

Cooper Mays

Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Defense

PositionNameTeam

DL

Princely Umanmielen

Florida

DL

Tonka Hemingway

South Carolina

DL

Tim Smith

Alabama

DL

Darius Robinson

Missouri

LB

Chris Braswell

Alabama

LB

Jalon Walker

Georgia

LB

JJ Weaver

Kentucky

DB

Major Burns

LSU

DB

D.J. James

Auburn

DB

Nehemiah Pritchett

Auburn

DB

Jason Marshall Jr

Florida

Preseason All-SEC Third-team Specialists

PositionNameTeam

P

Oscar Chapman

Auburn

PK

Alex McPherson

Auburn

LSWilliam MoteGeorgia
KSMitch JeterSouth Carolina

RS

Tulu Griffin

Mississippi State

AP

Dakereon Joyner

South Carolina