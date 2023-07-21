With SEC Media Days in the books, and fall camps less than a month away, the league's media turned its attention towards identifying this upcoming season's best players. Three All-SEC teams were released Friday, as voted on by media that attended the four-day event earlier this week in Nashville, Tennessee.
It may come as no surprise to keen observers, but Georgia and Alabama lead the way with 16 selections each across all three teams. The two-time defending national champions had 10 players make the first team, with reigning Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers locking down the tight end spot. Four out of five offensive line starters and three defensive backs for the Bulldogs, the predicted SEC champion, earned All-SEC honors as well.
Meanwhile, Alabama's entire defensive line landed on an All-SEC team. Dallas Turner, who is expected to step up for the loss of All-American Will Anderson, earned a spot on the first team after registering four sacks last year.
Veteran LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned the first all-conference selection of his career, locking down the first-team spot. He and the Tigers both have high expectations for the upcoming campaign, and Daniels could be looking at preseason All-American honors in addition to his conference accolades.
Here is a look at the entire list of preseason All-SEC selections entering the 2023 season:
Preseason All-SEC First-team Offense
|Position
|Name
|Team
QB
Jayden Daniels
LSU
RB
RB
WR
LSU
WR
Georgia
TE
Brock Bowers
Georgia
OL
Alabama
OL
Georgia
OL
Georgia
OL
LSU
C
Georgia
Preseason All-SEC First-team Defense
|Position
|Name
|Team
DL
LSU
DL
Georgia
DL
LSU
DL
Georgia
LB
Harold Perkins
LSU
LB
Dallas Turner
Alabama
LB
Georgia
DB
Georgia
DB
Alabama
DB
Georgia
DB
Georgia
Preseason All-SEC First-team Specialists
|Position
|Name
|Team
P
PK
Alabama
|LS
|Kneeland Hibbett
|Alabama
|KS
|Brian Battie
|Auburn
RS
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama
AP
Preseason All-SEC Second-team Offense
|Position
|Name
|Team
QB
Arkansas
RB
Alabama
RB
Georgia
WR
Antwane Wells
South Carolina
WR
|WR
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|Alabama
TE
LSU
OL
Alabama
OL
Arkansas
OL
OL
Georgia
C
Alabama
Preseason All-SEC Second-team Defense
|Position
|Name
|Team
DL
Alabama
DL
Texas A&M
DL
Alabama
DL
LB
Smael Mondon
Georgia
LB
LB
Missouri
DB
Alabama
DB
Arkansas
DB
Texas A&M
DB
Missouri
Preseason All-SEC Second-team Specialists
|Position
|Name
|Team
P
Texas A&M
PK
Missouri
|LS
|Slade Roy
|LSU
|KS
|Barion Brown
|Kentucky
RS
Ainias Smith
Texas A&M
AP
Tulu Griffin
Mississippi State
Preseason All-SEC Third-team Offense
|Position
|Name
|Team
QB
Tennessee
|QB
|Will Rogers
|Mississippi State
RB
Auburn
RB
WR
Ainias Smith
Texas A&M
WR
Alabama
TE
South Carolina
OL
Emery Jones
LSU
OL
Kentucky
OL
Tennessee
OL
Texas A&M
C
Tennessee
Preseason All-SEC Third-team Defense
|Position
|Name
|Team
DL
Florida
DL
South Carolina
DL
Alabama
DL
Darius Robinson
Missouri
LB
Alabama
LB
Georgia
LB
Kentucky
DB
LSU
DB
Auburn
DB
Auburn
DB
Florida
Preseason All-SEC Third-team Specialists
|Position
|Name
|Team
P
Auburn
PK
Auburn
|LS
|William Mote
|Georgia
|KS
|Mitch Jeter
|South Carolina
RS
Tulu Griffin
Mississippi State
AP
South Carolina