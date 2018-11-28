College football bowl projections: New College Football Playoff Rankings shake up predictions
The bowl projections have clarified with Oklahoma ahead of Ohio State entering conference championship week
The penultimate release of the College Football Playoff Rankings has caused a change to the bowl projections, especially with regard to the College Football Playoff and other New Year's Six games.
The most important thing we learned from the committee is that it still likes Oklahoma over Ohio State. That was more likely to be true next week than this week because of the quality of each team's opponents in their respective conference championship games. Now, if all the favorites win this week, Oklahoma is the most likely fourth playoff team.
That moves Ohio State over to the Rose Bowl to face the Pac-12 champion. Washington is favored to beat Utah. It also means another Big 12 team is needed for the Sugar Bowl, and I expect that to be Texas, which is ahead of West Virginia this week.
Florida and LSU are still in the top 10 of the rankings, pretty much guaranteeing each of them a place in the New Year's Six if the favorites win this weekend. They still need to be split between the Peach and Fiesta Bowls. UCF is still in the Fiesta Bowl because the Peach has had the Group of Five team twice already, including last season. No. 7 Michigan lands the final spot in the Peach Bowl.
2019 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 7
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Oklahoma
Dec. 29
Orange Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:45 p.m.
SEC vs. Big 12
| Georgia vs. Texas
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m.
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Ohio State vs. Washington
Jan. 1
Fiesta
1 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
|LSU vs. UCF
Dec. 29
Peach
Noon
At-large vs. At-large
|Florida vs. Michigan
There are currently 82 teams projected for the 78 spots needed for the bowls. Because of primary and secondary agreements with the conferences, I do not have spots to place independents Army and BYU. Army could end up with 10 wins and left at home. Also, Wyoming and Louisiana-Monroe do not have spots in a bowl in these projections.
Check out Jerry Palm's updated college football bowl projections.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFP Rankings: OU stays above Ohio St.
Did your favorite team make it into 2018's penultimate official college football rankings top...
-
Report: Brohm, Louisville meet about job
Louisville fired Bobby Petrino on Nov. 11, and Brohm has long been his rumored successor
-
Tee Martin one of many asst's out at USC
Martin was stripped of his game-day play-calling duties earlier in the season
-
Mutual need brings Brown back to UNC
Mack Brown is starting his second tenure as North Carolina's coach after five years away from...
-
Family gives update on McKenzie Milton
Milton suffered a horrific knee injury against USF and was admitted to a local hospital
-
Championship Week odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Championship Week college football game...