Top-ranked Georgia will try to finalize its spot in the College Football Playoff when it faces No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bulldogs capped off their third straight undefeated regular season with a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech last week, despite missing three of their top five receivers and a starting offensive lineman. They are 5-point favorites against Alabama in the latest Championship Week college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Which team should you back with your Championship Week college football bets?

There are eight other conference title games on Saturday during the Championship Week college football schedule, along with a pair of Week 14 games on Friday night. No. 6 Oregon (-9.5) needs a win over No. 4 Washington in Friday's Pac-12 title game to keep its CFP hopes alive. Before locking in any Championship Week college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Championship Week: No. 5 Florida State (-3) remains unbeaten with a convincing win over No. 10 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET). The Seminoles are without star quarterback Jordan Travis (leg) for the rest of the season, but they overcame his absence in a 24-15 win at Florida last week. They trailed the Gators 12-0 in the second quarter before going on a 14-0 run to get back in the game.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker did not post flashy numbers, but junior running back Trey Benson stepped up with 95 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Seminoles have not allowed more than 20 points in a game since September, so that will be a huge hurdle for Louisville to overcome. The Cardinals are coming off their second loss of the season, and SportsLine's model has Florida State covering in well over 50% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 17 Iowa (+23) easily stays within the spread against No. 3 Michigan in the Big Ten title game on Saturday in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Hawkeyes have won seven of their last eight games, with the lone loss coming by just two points against Minnesota in October. They extended their winning streak to four games with a 13-10 win at Nebraska last Friday, giving them an extra day to rest before the conference championship.

Meanwhile, Michigan is coming off a battle against then-No. 2 Ohio State in an emotional rivalry game, needing to withstand a late rally from the Buckeyes. The Wolverines have not scored more than 31 points in three straight games, and they are facing one of the premier defenses in college football on Saturday. The model expects this to a result in a low-scoring game that features Iowa covering the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Championship Week

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which teams win by double digits? Check out the latest college football odds below.

College football odds for Championship Week

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 Conference USA Championship Game: New Mexico State at Liberty (-10.5, 54)

2023 Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Washington (+9.5, 67)

Saturday, Dec 2

2023 MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (-8, 46)

2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-14, 55)

2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (+3, 58.5)

2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+5, 55.5)

2023 AAC Championship Game: SMU at Tulane (-4, 50.5)

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (-6.5, 51.5)

2023 ACC Championship Game: Louisville vs. Florida State (-3.5, 51)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa (+23, 35.5)