With Week 8 of the college football season in the books, the list of true College Football Playoff contenders has dwindled to just a handful of teams. Several of the usual suspects, including No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama, made big statements during the penultimate weekend in October. The Buckeyes offense took advantage of great field position all day in a 54-10 win over Iowa, while the Crimson Tide bounced back from last week's loss to No. 3 Tennessee with a dominant 30-6 win over No. 24 Mississippi State.

There were some clunkers, though. No. 5 Clemson needed a quarterback switch to spark a 27-21 comeback win over No. 14 Syracuse, and No. 7 Ole Miss was blown out by LSU in Death Valley 45-20 in one of the saddest second-half performances of the season.

How did the rest of college football's contenders fare? Let's hand out grades for the challenging for a national title, according to the odds laid out by Caesars Sportsbook prior to the Week 8 action.

College football grades: Week 8 report card