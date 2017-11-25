College football schedule, picks, odds, lines for rivalry week: Best top 25 games today

The college football landscape could look completely different by the time Week 13 is in the books. It's officially rivalry week, and the potential for upsets is massive as some of the biggest feuds in college football take center stage throughout the day Saturday.

Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every top 25 game -- against the spread -- ahead of Saturday's slate. Check out their picks from the week's top games below and be sure to see the entire slate of top 25 picks for Week 13. Also check out our SportsLine projection model, which predicts the score of every game on the slate.

All times Eastern

No. 9 Ohio State (-12) at Michigan -- Noon on Fox: I tend to favor underdogs in rivalry games like this, and when it's a home dog, I like it even more. Ohio State has won five straight in this series, but only one of those wins came in blowout fashion. Also, since coming to Ohio State, Urban Meyer's Buckeye teams have gone only 27-37 against the spread when they're a double-digit favorite against a Big Ten opponent. -- Tom Fornelli

No. 7 Georgia (-10.5) at Georgia Tech -- Noon on ABC: Georgia's defensive front is experienced and tough, and solid play on the edge makes it seem unlikely that Georgia Tech will be able to dictate the pace of this game. There's a good chance that Paul Johnson has a great game plan cooked up to keep this one close, but after Kirby Smart took a loss last year, I expect him to be ready to get dirty in the game based on clean, old fashioned hate. Nick Chubb and Georgia's defense power a competitive game and pull away late for the two-touchdown win and cover. -- Chip Patterson

No. 1 Alabama (-4.5) at No. 6 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: Give me the Tigers to not only cover but win outright. The defensive front has been solid all year long, and the Tide offensive line will struggle to hold them back. The Tigers own third-and-long situations, and they will force the Tide into them often. Auburn's offense will stress Alabama's thin linebacking corps with pre-snap eye candy, Johnson's success between the tackles and outside, and an intermediate passing game that, very quietly, has been more present over the last month of the season. Kicker Daniel Carlson will put the Tigers over the top and send them to Atlanta with a late field goal to seal a 31-28 win. -- Barrett Sallee

No. 3 Clemson (-13.5) at No. 24 South Carolina -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN: The player development in two years with Will Muschamp at the helm has been one of the biggest reasons that South Carolina has exceeded preseason expectations. The Gamecocks are a good football team, playing against a hated rival at home in front of a rowdy home crowd. Clemson should win, but there's no way I'm going to predict an easy win for the defending champs when they're this close to the finish line. -- Chip Patterson

No. 13 Washington State at No. 17 Washington (-10.5) -- 8 p.m. on FOX: If Washington State can hold up against Washington's tough pass rush, it should have success passing the ball against the Huskies' depleted secondary. The problem is that the Cougars are last in the Pac-12 in sacks allowed. Otherwise, Washington State's defense is good enough to win this game. -- Ben Kercheval

No. 8 Notre Dame (-2.5) at No. 21 Stanford -- 8 p.m. on ABC: It's hard to get a great read on this game, but I am surprised to find that Stanford's an underdog. I would think that has more to do with the unknown status of running back and Heisman hopeful Bryce Love. Well, word is Love is probable to play, which means I think Stanford provides some value here. -- Tom Fornelli