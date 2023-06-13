Ranking the best wide receiver rooms in college football isn't easy task. Given the proliferation of passing offenses in the modern game, having elite skill on the outside is almost essential to success. The transfer portal has made it easier than ever for some teams to close the gap since wide receivers often hit the portal in droves.

For instance: Georgia and Ohio State both made the College Football Playoff last season and finished in the top-15 nationally in passing offense. They also represent two different ideals when it comes to attacking defenses through the air. The Buckeyes built a loaded receiver corps, while Georgia had arguably the best group of tight ends in the nation.

So both wide receivers and tight ends factor into ranking the best receiver rooms in college football. Both catch the ball, so both matter. It should come as no surprise that, given their collective success last season, the Bulldogs and Buckeyes made the cut this year.

But the rest of the list is filled with programs that have yet to make the College Football Playoff. If their air attacks live up to the hype, that might just change this season. Here is a breakdown of the top receiver rooms in college football ahead of the 2023 campaign.

1. Ohio State

As long as Brian Hartline is spearheading Ohio State's wide receiver recruiting and development, the Buckeyes will be at or near the top. It starts with a pair of likely first-round draft picks in Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., arguably the best overall wide receiver in the nation and an early frontrunner to take home the 2023 Biletnikoff Award. But there is so much more beyond that. Former five-star Julian Fleming is finally hitting his stride after taking a few years to develop, and Carnell Tate -- the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 class -- may have cracked the two-deep with a strong spring. Coaches also raved about speedy wideout Jayden Ballard's potential. At tight end, the Buckeyes have 400-yard receiver Cade Stover and a former top-40 wide receiver prospect in Gee Scott Jr. to back him up.

If Texas can stay healthy, it has the potential to push for the top overall unit this season. Xavier Worthy was primed for big things in 2022 but injury problems kept him from reaching his full potential. The Longhorns also lost exciting Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor to a torn ACL before the season even began. Those two are back, and Neyor may not even need to start. Fifth-year senior and second-leading receiver Jordan Whittington spurned the NFL Draft, and Texas added five-star transfer Adonai Mitchell through the portal. The former Georgia Bulldog has shown a knack for stepping up in big moments. Freshman Johntay Cook, the No. 7 WR in the 2023 class, will likely see the field a good bit, too. Ja'Tavion Sanders is one of the most athletic tight ends in the nation and is coming off a breakout year with 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

This might just be the best collection of receivers to ever take the field at Husky Stadium. Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze are the only duo that can rival Ohio State's Harrison Jr. and Egbuka, both in performance and in draft outlook. Mix in redshirt sophomore Ja'Lynn Polk and Washington brings back 2,937 yards and 22 touchdowns. Four-star Michigan State transfer Germie Bernard, who appeared in 12 games as a freshman in 2022, will be first off the bench. The Huskies also combed the portal for a four-star tight end transfer in Cal Poly product Josh Cuevas, who provides a solid third option behind returning leaders Devin Culp and Jack Westover.

The fact that USC lost Jordan Addison and Kyle Ford yet still maintains a spot on this list is a testament to coach Lincoln Riley's ability to work both the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks. Three 600-yard receivers -- and former transfers in their own right -- lead the way for the Trojans with Tahj Washington, Mario Williams and Brenden Rice likely eating up a lot of snaps. Arizona transfer Dorian Singer, the Pac-12's second-leading receiver in 2022, will factor heavily into the rotation -- if he does not start outright. Zachariah Branch, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class, and top-50 freshman Makai Lemon round out an impressive offseason for USC's receiver room. Though USC lacks star power at tight end, Jude Wolfe is making his way back from injury and Lake McRee provided serviceable minutes throughout 2022.

5. Georgia

Georgia may have to replace two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett, but whomever takes the mantle will have the keys to a Cadillac. Brock Bowers is hands down the best tight end in the country and one of the best at his position to ever pass through the sport. Bowers is on another level in terms of talent and has led the Bulldogs in receiving each of the last two years. Georgia lost Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, but tight ends coach Todd Hartley has recruited well enough that someone is bound to step up alongside Bowers. In terms of wideouts, Ladd McConkey is Georgia's top returner, but the Bulldogs bolstered their ranks with a pair of transfers in Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State), two guys with high-level play-making experience in the SEC. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a solid reserve option, while Arian Smith can get on the field and bring another dimension to the offense with his elite speed.

Honorable mention