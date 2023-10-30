REI

REI is the go-to retailer for everything you do outdoors: camp, hike, run, bike, ski and just about anything else you can think of. The retailer offers only the best of the best sports and fitness gear and clothing. So when we saw these early Black Friday deals on shoes, jackets, pants and all kinds of top-of-the-line gear, we had to spread the word.

If you were holding off until Black Friday, you don't have to wait any longer. These REI clearance deals are your chance to upgrade all your gear at bargain prices right now. It's also a prime opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts for the hikers or runners you're shopping for this year.

Best shoe deals at REI

REI

If you've been putting off replacing your worn out hiking boots or running shoes, now is your chance to make a serious upgrade at an unbeatable price. Our favorite early Black Friday shoe deal at REI has to be these Hoka trail running shoes.

The Hoka Challenger ATR 6 features breathable upper, impact-absorbing midsole and grippy rubber traction for a stable stride on any terrain. Get a pair at REI for just $108 (reduced from $140).

Shop more great shoe deals on REI:

Best fitness apparel deals

REI

No matter how you move, REI has some of the highest quality activewear on the market. Whether you need new yoga leggings, better hiking socks or a jacket to keep you warm this winter, you can save 24% or more on top brands right now.

That includes these super soft REI Co-op Active Pursuits tech knit pants. Regularly priced at $65, REI dropped the price to just $39 ahead of Black Friday. The stretchy pants are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that moves with you, whether you're on a run, on a trail or just running errands.

Shop more great fitness apparel deals on REI:

Best sports and fitness gear deals

REI

REI has tons of cool gear from premium brands on sale. Our favorite early Black Friday deal is this Thule Urban Glide 2 stroller which you can get for $520 (reduced from $650).

For new parents, juggling work and a growing family is already a lot. It's easy for running to fall by the wayside. With this all-terrain jogging stroller, you can still make time for your runs even with a newborn in tow.

Shop more great sports and fitness gear deals on REI:

Best camping and hiking deals

REI

REI is an outdoorsy person's paradise, with all the best gear for camping, backpacking and weekend hikes you squeeze in on the weekends. Upgrade your overnight sleeping game with this roomy four-person tent from Alpine Mountain Gear.

The durable tent has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down, and weighs in at just nine pounds. Since it sleeps four, the lightweight and simple tent is one of the best picks for backpacking trips with friends.

Right now, you can get the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent for half price -- just $74 (reduced from $150).

Shop more great camping and hiking deals on REI:

