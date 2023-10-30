REI is the go-to retailer for everything you do outdoors: camp, hike, run, bike, ski and just about anything else you can think of. The retailer offers only the best of the best sports and fitness gear and clothing. So when we saw these early Black Friday deals on shoes, jackets, pants and all kinds of top-of-the-line gear, we had to spread the word.
If you were holding off until Black Friday, you don't have to wait any longer. These REI clearance deals are your chance to upgrade all your gear at bargain prices right now. It's also a prime opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts for the hikers or runners you're shopping for this year.Shop all REI clearance deals
Best shoe deals at REI
If you've been putting off replacing your worn out hiking boots or running shoes, now is your chance to make a serious upgrade at an unbeatable price. Our favorite early Black Friday shoe deal at REI has to be these Hoka trail running shoes.
The Hoka Challenger ATR 6 features breathable upper, impact-absorbing midsole and grippy rubber traction for a stable stride on any terrain. Get a pair at REI for just $108 (reduced from $140).$108 at REI
Shop more great shoe deals on REI:
- Get 26% off top-rated hiking boots: Columbia Peakfreak II, $100 (reduced from $ 135)
- Save 30% on supportive running shoes: Adidas Ultraboost Light, $133 (reduced from $190)
- Get half off soft, flexible running shoes: Saucony Triumph 20, $80 (reduced from $ 160)
- A pair of super responsive trail runners: Salomon Pulsar, $91 (reduced from $130)
- Stylish walking shoes for over half off: Allbirds Tree Piper, $50 (reduced from $105)
- Save 26% on waterproof, grippy hiking boots: Salomon X Ultra Pioneer, $111 (reduced from $150)
- Get your new go-to hiking boots for under $100: Merrell Alverstone, $85 (reduced from $120)
- A pair of heavy duty snow boots for under $50: JBU Lizzy Boots, $41 (reduced from $79)
- Save 50% on New Balance shoes for kids: New Balance 880v12, $45 (reduced from $ 90)
Best fitness apparel deals
No matter how you move, REI has some of the highest quality activewear on the market. Whether you need new yoga leggings, better hiking socks or a jacket to keep you warm this winter, you can save 24% or more on top brands right now.
That includes these super soft REI Co-op Active Pursuits tech knit pants. Regularly priced at $65, REI dropped the price to just $39 ahead of Black Friday. The stretchy pants are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that moves with you, whether you're on a run, on a trail or just running errands.$39 at REI
Shop more great fitness apparel deals on REI:
- An exercise dress with pockets: Vuori Topspin dress, $89 (reduced from $128)
- Save 24% on an insulated jacket: Marmot Echo featherless insulated jacket, $132 (reduced from $175)
- Buttery soft yoga leggings for under $50: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Walk and Talk tights, $44 (reduced from $88)
- A high visibility running jacket: The North Face Higher Run jacket, $54 (reduced from $180)
- A pair of comfy merino wool socks: Smartwool Everyday crew socks, $32 (reduced from $42)
- Save 50% on soft, roomy joggers: rabbit Jogalongs pants, $44 (reduced from $88)
- Get 30% off wide leg yoga pants: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Limitless pants, $69 (reduced from $99)
- Save 31% on a weather-resistant jacket: Patagonia Houdini jacket, $75 (reduced from $109)
- A 3-pack of comfy, brushed cotton socks: Stance Sensible socks, $20 (reduced from $33)
Best sports and fitness gear deals
REI has tons of cool gear from premium brands on sale. Our favorite early Black Friday deal is this Thule Urban Glide 2 stroller which you can get for $520 (reduced from $650).
For new parents, juggling work and a growing family is already a lot. It's easy for running to fall by the wayside. With this all-terrain jogging stroller, you can still make time for your runs even with a newborn in tow.$520 at REI
Shop more great sports and fitness gear deals on REI:
- A compact run belt for your essentials: The North Face run belt, $17 (reduced from $25)
- A rugged 60-liter duffel for the gym or outdoors: Gregory supply duffel, $83 (reduced from $110)
- A heavy-duty sled for hauling gear (or sledding): ERA Pro Expedition sled, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Get half off a versatile snowboard for balance and speed: Niche Sonnet snowboard, $274 (reduced from $549)
- Save 19% on an electric bike: Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike, $1,200 (reduced from $1,499)
- Save 25% on a speed and cadence sensor for cyclists: Wahoo Fitness BlueSC, $45 (reduced from $60)
- A handheld water bottle for runners: Nathan QuickSqueeze Lite, $21 (reduced from $30)
- A durable duffel that doubles as a backpack: Marmot Long Hauler duffel, $95 (reduced from $129)
Best camping and hiking deals
REI is an outdoorsy person's paradise, with all the best gear for camping, backpacking and weekend hikes you squeeze in on the weekends. Upgrade your overnight sleeping game with this roomy four-person tent from Alpine Mountain Gear.
The durable tent has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down, and weighs in at just nine pounds. Since it sleeps four, the lightweight and simple tent is one of the best picks for backpacking trips with friends.
Right now, you can get the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent for half price -- just $74 (reduced from $150).$74 at REI
Shop more great camping and hiking deals on REI:
- Get half off a sleeping bag for side sleepers: Nemo Disco 15, $160 (reduced from $320)
- A pack harness that lets dogs carry their own gear: OllyDog Rover dog pack, $45 (reduced from $115)
- A packable camping chair for 26% off: Big Agnes Big Six armchair, $185 (reduced from $250)
- A lightweight sleeping pad for backpackers: Nemo Tensor, $110 (reduced from $220)
- A comfy hydration vest for runners and hikes: Salomon Adv Skin 5 W Set hydration vest, $98 (reduced from $140)
- Save 25% on a headlamp for runners: Black Diamond Sprinter 500, $60 (reduced from $80)
- A vacuum-insulated bottle for hot or cold beverages: Hydro Flask, $24 (reduced from $33)
- A 33-liter cooler you can carry on your back: Icemule Pro Cooler, $108 (reduced from $145)
- A lightweight daypack for overnight hikes: Ultimate Direction Fastpackher, $75 (reduced from $150)
