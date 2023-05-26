If you don't own a handheld massager, you don't know what you're missing. These tools -- like the top-rated Theragun by Therabody -- aid in workout recovery, providing relief from muscle aches and pains.

Amazon has a must-see deal on Theragun models for Memorial Day. You can get deals on every massager, but you'll save the most on the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro. Here's a breakdown of the deals.

Depending on which handheld massager you buy, these devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow, break up scar tissue and more. They're especially loved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. But anyone with sore muscles or sore feet can appreciate how good a Theragun massage feels.

The best Memorial Day deals on Theragun

If you've been wanting a new handheld massage gun, now's the time to act. Keep scrolling to discover the best Memorial Day deals on Theragun massagers.

Theragun Pro massager (4th generation): $419

Therabody via Amazon

The fourth generation Theragun Pro is a professional-grade massager constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, both serious and amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. The powerful Theragun Pro boasts 60 pounds of force (the most of any Theragun model). It's the only model with an adjustable arm, which makes it easier to use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily. Rated 4.6 stars.

Theragun Pro massager (4th gen), $419 (regularly $599)

It's not on sale, but the fifth generation Theragun Pro is 20% quieter than the model above. You can get it for $599 at Amazon.

Theragun Pro massager (5th gen), $599

Theragun Elite: $359 (save $40)

Therabody via Amazon

The 4.6-star-rated fourth generation Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite (4th gen), $359 (regularly $399)

Theragun Prime: $275 (save $24)

Therabody via Amazon

The fourth generation Theragun Prime is Therabody's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.20 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone. This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain. Rated 4.7 stars.

Theragun Prime (4th gen), $275 (regularly $299)

Theragun Mini: $148 (save $51)

Therabody via Amazon

The first generation Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the Mini is not. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option that travels well, either in a suitcase or a gym bag. Rated 4.8 stars.

Theragun Mini (1st gen), $148 (reduced from $199)

The upgraded Theragun Mini 2.0 is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the first generation. It's also available on Amazon.

Theragun Mini (2nd gen), $199

