2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: All-Rookie Team highlights prospects with immediate impact

Immediate impact is the name of the game here. It doesn't necessarily mean Opening Day, but it does mean a significant portion of 2020.

For each position, I've highlighted the prospect I think will make the biggest difference in Fantasy Baseball this year. The ones with an asterisk (*) are expected to have a job from the start, which of course gives them a leg up, but it's not the only criteria. You saw last year how prospects like Yordan Alvarez and Mike Soroka were worth the wait. The same will be true for several this year.

If you'd like more detailed descriptions of these players, you can find them in my top prospects to stash or my top 100 prospects.

Infield

C - Sean Murphy, Athletics*

.293 BA (150 AB), 11 HR, 8 2B, .964 OPS, 22 BB, 36 K

A dynamite defender who already got a chance to handle the staff down the stretch, Murphy also has the bat to stand out in Fantasy.

1B - Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles

.312 BA (520 AB), 25 HR, .871 OPS, 24 BB, 130 K

His debut is just a matter of finding him a position, and his easy line-drive stroke makes for a fine Nick Castellanos comp.

2B - Gavin Lux, Dodgers*

.347 BA (458 AB), 26 HR, 10 SB, 1.028 OPS, 61 BB, 102 K

Though full-time duty may be touch and go in a crowded Dodgers lineup, he has rocketed through the system the past two years with incredible offensive production.

3B - Alec Bohm, Phillies

.305 BA (475 AB), 21 HR, 30 2B, .896 OPS, 57 BB, 73 K

Blessed with long levers but also terrific bat control, Bohm's offensive potential should make him a Fantasy darling when he gets the call.



SS - Carter Kieboom, Nationals*

.303 BA (412 AB), 16 HR, 24 2B, .902 OPS, 68 BB, 100 K

Though eligible at shortstop, he's the odds-on favorite to win the third base job and offers a stable offensive profile (everything but speed, basically).

Outfield/DH

OF- Luis Robert, White Sox*

.328 BA (503 AB), 32 HR, 36 SB, 1.001 OPS, 28 BB, 129 K

The makings of a five-category stud, clearly, but his undisciplined approach may lead to a bumpy transition to the majors.



OF - Dylan Carlson, Cardinals

.292 BA (489 AB), 26 HR, 20 SB, .914 OPS, 58 BB, 116 K

Has made a strong impression this spring after rocketing through the system last year, having figured out his swing from the left side.



OF - Jo Adell, Angels

.289 BA (305 AB), 10 HR, 7 SB, .834 OPS, 30 BB, 94 K

He's blessed with all the tools of a Luis Robert, but he'll need to figure out Triple-A first after seeing his strikeout rate spike there late last year.



DH - Nick Solak, Rangers*

.289 BA (419 AB), 27 HR, 5 SB, .894 OPS, 45 BB, 105 K

The sort of unheralded prospect whose solid all-around approach tends to play up in this environment, he'll be multi-eligible soon enough as a super utility guy.

Pitchers

LHP - Jesus Luzardo, Athletics*

2-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 43 IP, 8 BB, 57 K

A ridiculous talent whose readiness is already apparent, but his innings will be guarded especially closely after an injury-riddled season.



RHP - Mitch Keller, Pirates*

7-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 35 BB, 123 K

A new slider added some swing-and-miss to an already high-end profile, but his first big-league stint could have gone better than it did.



LHP - A.J. Puk, Athletics*

4-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 1/3 IP, 10 BB, 38 K

Control was a problem even before having Tommy John surgery in 2018, but his big fastball and long reach makes him a bat-misser extraordinaire.



RHP - Nate Pearson, Blue Jays

5-4, 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 101 2/3 IP, 27 BB, 119 K

Speaking of big fastballs, dude has made major-leaguers look silly in camp and appears to be on the fast track even though his innings are heavily restricted.

RHP - Jose Urquidy, Astros*

7-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 103 IP, 21 BB, 134 K

Breaking ball remains a work in progress, but he throws strikes, neutralizes opposite-handed hitters with his changeup and has an ideal supporting cast.

Honorable mentions

Evan White, 1B, Mariners*

.293 BA (365 AB), 18 HR, 13 2B, .838 OPS, 29 BB, 92 K

Has made strides with the power, but it's still questionable, particularly given his home venue. Playing time shouldn't be, though.

Nick Madrigal, 2B, White Sox

.311 BA (473 AB), 4 HR, 35 SB, .792 OPS, 44 BB, 16 K

A zero for power, but a slam dunk for batting average — and with potentially enough steals to make him a slick find at a weak position.

Sam Hilliard, OF, Rockies*

.262 BA (500 AB), 35 HR, 22 SB, .893 OPS, 54 BB, 164 K

A big power bat who had a strong September showing, but late-bloomer status and likely platoon role gives him a narrow margin for error.

Austin Hays, OF, Orioles*

.248 BA (351 AB), 17 HR, 23 2B, .763 OPS, 18 BB, 83 K

A fast riser who then lost his way, Hays looked good in September and has enough excuses for his struggles (namely injuries) to merit a longer look.

Dustin May, RHP, Dodgers

6-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 2/3 IP, 29 BB, 110 K

Looked like another Mike Soroka in his brief stint last year, albeit one with possibly a higher ceiling, but he'll have to wait his turn.

Michael Kopech, RHP, White Sox

7-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 126 1/3 IP, 60 BB, 170 K

Numbers date back to 2018 — i.e., pre-Tommy John — and don't fully reflect the huge strides he was making as a strike-thrower.

MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Padres

9-2, 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 101 IP, 28 BB, 135 K

The best pitching prospect in baseball is with the team that unleashed Chris Paddack sooner than expected last year. Fingers crossed.