Stanek will serve as the opener Sunday against the Athletics, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Stanek will make his 22nd appearance as an opener this season and has a 1.91 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB through 33 innings thus far in that role. Ryan Yarbrough is slated to follow as the primary pitcher for Tampa Bay.