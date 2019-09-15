Anderson gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out six through four innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Anderson only allowed a solo home run, but he was pulled after 64 pitches before he could make it through the order for a third time. Anderson continued his string of short outings, as he has not pitched five innings in any of his last four starts. The 31-year-old has a 6-4 record with a 4.50 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 25 starts this season. Anderson is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Pirates at Miller Park.