Brewers' Chase Anderson: Strikes out six in no-decision
Anderson gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out six through four innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Anderson only allowed a solo home run, but he was pulled after 64 pitches before he could make it through the order for a third time. Anderson continued his string of short outings, as he has not pitched five innings in any of his last four starts. The 31-year-old has a 6-4 record with a 4.50 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 25 starts this season. Anderson is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Pirates at Miller Park.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Takes another no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Takes no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Yields two homers in loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Blanks Arizona for sixth win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up 10 runs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: No decision once again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...