Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in lineup
Turner (personal) will bat third and play third base Wednesday against the Brewers.
Turner had been away from the team for a few days to watch his wife run in the Los Angeles Marathon. WIth over two weeks left until Opening Day, his preparation for the upcoming season shouldn't be significantly impacted.
