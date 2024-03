Hicks (soreness) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Hicks missed a little time with what the Halos described as general body soreness, but he played in an intrasquad game Wednesday and is back in the Cactus League lineup a day later. The veteran is expected to be an active fourth outfielder for the Angels, drawing much of his playing time against lefties.