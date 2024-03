Hicks (soreness) played in an intrasquad game Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Hicks was a late scratch from the Angels' Cactus League lineup Monday due to what the club referred to only as general body soreness. Whatever he's dealing with, the fact that he was able to play in a game of any kind two days later is a good sign. A return to Cactus League action appears imminent.