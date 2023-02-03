Rendon (wrist) is feeling "fantastic" physically, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports.
The Angels are hoping for a bounce-back season from their $245 million investment following back-to-back, injury-plagued years. It was wrist surgery which limited Rendon to just 47 games in 2022, although he did make it back late in the season. He'll turn 33 in June and hasn't had a full, healthy season since 2019 (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). Fantasy managers in early drafts have been taking an understandably cautious approach, as Rendon has been going outside the top-200 picks.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resting Wednesday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoins active roster•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Back from IL, serving suspension•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Faces live pitching•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Gearing up for late-season return•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Could return this season•