The Angels selected Sano's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Just as manager Ron Washington had indicated Tuesday would be the case, Sano was added to the Angels' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Orioles. Sano, who has four seasons of 25-plus home runs on his resume, didn't play at all during the 2023 season but joined the Halos for spring training and popped four long balls over 54 at-bats in Cactus League play. However, Sano also struck out 20 times, and his boom-or-bust tendencies will likely result in him being limited to a bench role unless injuries open up an opportunity for regular playing time.