Angels' Mike Trout: Sets career high for homers
Trout went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a triple in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader.
The center fielder homered on Ranger starter Joe Palumbo's fifth pitch to give the Angels an early 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish. Trout's 42nd homer of the year exceeds his previous career high of 41 in 2015 and ties him with the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger for the major-league lead. Trout also has a .300/.444/.671 slash line with 98 RBI and 101 runs scored in 120 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start