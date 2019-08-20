Angels' Mike Trout: Sets career high for homers

Trout went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a triple in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader.

The center fielder homered on Ranger starter Joe Palumbo's fifth pitch to give the Angels an early 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish. Trout's 42nd homer of the year exceeds his previous career high of 41 in 2015 and ties him with the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger for the major-league lead. Trout also has a .300/.444/.671 slash line with 98 RBI and 101 runs scored in 120 games this season.