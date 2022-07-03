Ward went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday in a loss to the Astros.

The Angels mustered little offense against four Houston pitchers in the loss, but Ward did well in the leadoff spot by reaching base three times. His third-inning solo homer accounted for the only Los Angeles run of the game. The long ball broke a nine-game homer drought for Ward, but he has continued to hit well atop the order, batting .340 with two homers, six RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over his past 12 games.