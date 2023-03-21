Andrew hurled six scoreless innings during Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Anderson allowed just three hits, and he walked two with four strikeouts. The left-hander has made just two spring appearances in 2023, but he has yet to allow a run while giving up just those three hits in eight innings of work. Anderson had a breakout season in 2023, and while those results aren't likely repeatable he does have a chance to provide fantasy relevancy this summer if he's a semblance of a pitcher he was with the Dodgers in 2022.

More News