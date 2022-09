Diaz went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rays.

Diaz opened the scoring for Houston with an RBI single in the first inning, and he added another run-scoring knock in the eighth frame. Though he doesn't have a consistent defensive home, Diaz has started five of nine games since being activated from the injured list. In that span, he's hit .333 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored.