Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Drives in three runs
Diaz went 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Angels.
Diaz's three-run homer in the sixth inning was his eighth of the season and first since Aug. 2. The 29-year-old infielder owns a .794 OPS as a very strong depth option for Houston.
