Astros' Jake Marisnick: Rehab assignment possible this weekend

Marisnick (groin) ran the bases and took batting practice Wednesday in Seattle and could start a rehab assignment this weekend, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick progressed through rehab quicker than expected, although the Astros will still wait until rosters expand Sept. 1 to activate him from the disabled list.

