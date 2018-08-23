Astros' Jake Marisnick: Rehab assignment possible this weekend
Marisnick (groin) ran the bases and took batting practice Wednesday in Seattle and could start a rehab assignment this weekend, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Marisnick progressed through rehab quicker than expected, although the Astros will still wait until rosters expand Sept. 1 to activate him from the disabled list.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Progressing quickly through rehab•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Expects to be out at least until late August•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Awaiting MRI results•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Lands on disabled list•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Pulls up injured while running bases•
-
Astros' Jake Marisnick: Starts in center field Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...