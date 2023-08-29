Urquidy allowed a run on four hits and two walks over four innings in Monday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out one and earned a save.

Urquidy was used in a bulk relief role Monday and ended up throwing the last four innings of Houston's blowout win. He threw 57 pitches and forced seven swinging strikes while picking up his first career save. Urquidy owns a 5.21 ERA and a 36:18 K:BB through 46.2 frames. It's unclear if the Astros will continue using him as a multi-inning bullpen arm or move him back into the rotation.