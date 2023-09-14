Pressly allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one Wednesday against the Athletics.

Pressly was called upon to pitch in the ninth inning with a six-run lead, as he had not taken the mound since Saturday. After retiring the first batter he faced, he allowed three straight batters to reach base which ultimately accounted for the two earned runs surrendered. Pressly has a 5.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP since the All-Star break while allowing at least one earned run in six of his 21 appearances, but there's no indication that his role as closer is in jeopardy.