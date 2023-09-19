Pressly (3-5) blew the save and took the loss Monday against the Orioles. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three over one inning.

Tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth, Pressly surrendered a pair of one-out singles before Cedric Mullins launched a three-run homer, sticking Pressly with his sixth blown save and the eventual loss. The right-hander's now given up five runs in his last two appearances after holding opponents scoreless in 11 of his previous 12 outings. Overall, Pressly has 30 saves on the year with a 3.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 71:13 K:BB across 61 innings.