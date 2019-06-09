Miley (6-3) picked up the win after allowing six hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings Sunday against the Orioles.

Miley was efficient through six innings of work, firing 60 of 95 pitches for strikes while also retiring eight batters on groundouts. The 32-year-old lefty has held the opposition to three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts, and he now sits with a 3.14 ERA with 65 punchouts over 80.1 innings.