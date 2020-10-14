Alvarez (knees) posted a video Wednesday on his personal Instagram account featuring him running on an anti-gravity treadmill, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros nor Alvarez have issued a formal update on where he stands in his recovery from Aug. 28 arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, but his ability to do some running -- albeit with mechanical aid -- is seemingly encouraging. Alvarez is expected to make a full recovery from the procedures and should be ready to go for spring training, though the Astros may abandon the idea of the 23-year-old handling even part-time duty at first base or in the corner outfield in 2021 as a means of preserving his health. He's thus slated to enter the upcoming season as a utility-only player in fantasy leagues, and those investing in Alvarez in early drafts may have to have some blind faith that his offseason rehab program remains setback-free.