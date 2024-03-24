Manager John Schneider said Sunday that Schneider has won a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Davis Schneider endured a rough spring training with a .171/.255/.341 slash line through his 16 Grapefruit League games, but his ability to play three positions (second base, third base and left field) in addition to notching a 1.007 OPS in his first 141 big-league plate appearances late last season likely factored into the Blue Jays' decision to include him on the 26-man active roster. Despite his success in his first taste of the big leagues, Schneider still appears likely to begin the upcoming season as a short-side platoon player while Cavan Biggio, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Daulton Varsho appear secure as the Blue Jays' projected starters at second base, third base and left field, respectively.