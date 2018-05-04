Blue Jays' Jaime Garcia: Allows six runs in no-decision
Garcia gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Indians in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.
He allowed just three baserunners in his first three frames but then imploded in a disastrous fourth. The inning went: single, single, flyout, double, single, wild pitch, three-run homer. Garcia's ERA has shot from 4.57 to 6.60 over his last two starts and he has a dismal 13:8 K:BB in 30 total innings this season. The lefty gets the Mariners at home his next time out.
