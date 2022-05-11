Romano (1-2) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday as the Blue jays were downed 6-5 by the Yankees, giving up three runs on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning with the out coming via strikeout.

Called upon to protect a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Romano fanned Isiah Kiner-Falefa before issuing walks to Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu, setting the stage for the first walkoff homer of Aaron Judge's career. It's the first time Romano has walked multiple batters this season, and he sports a 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 13.2 innings while going 12-for-14 on save chances.