Romano (elbow) isn't expected to need much time to build back up once he's cleared to start throwing off a mound again, and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins believes he'll only need a minimum stay on the injured list, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

The Toronto closer was given an anti-inflammatory injection early last week after an MRI on his elbow showed no structural issues. A backdated placement on the IL for Romano and a minimum 15-day stay could have him back in the Jays bullpen as early as April 9 against the Mariners. In the right-hander's absence, Yimi Garcia, Chad Green and Tim Mayza are all candidates to handle save chances.