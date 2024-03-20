Gausman (shoulder) felt good after a 36-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.careports.

The right-hander continues to ramp up his workload after a bout of shoulder fatigue slowed him down in early March. The next step for Gausman is to get into a game, with the goal being to progress to 60-to-65 pitches across three innings early next week. The 33-year-old won't be ready for Opening Day, but at this rate he should be able to join Toronto's rotation within the first few weeks of the season.