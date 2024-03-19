Gausman (shoulder) will throw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Gausman is continuing his ramp-up progression as he works his way back from right shoulder fatigue. The veteran hurler will not be ready for Opening Day, an assignment that will now fall to Jose Berrios. Gausman could be ready for his season debut around mid-April.
