Kiermaier is expected to be ready to return Sunday or Monday after exiting Saturday's Grapefruit League contest when he fouled a ball off his right knee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kiermaier didn't need any imaging done and the feeling is that he could have stayed in the game had it been the regular season. He might be sore Sunday, but there isn't any long-term concern here.