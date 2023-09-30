Chapman went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 11-4 win over the Rays.

The third baseman snapped a 30-game homer drought Thursday and then promptly went yard again the next day, clubbing his 17th long ball of the year in the fifth inning off Erasmo Ramirez. Chapman has still struggled to make a consistent impact since returning from a sprained finger in mid-September -- this was only his second multi-hit performance in 14 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .180/.281/.400 with a 29.8 percent strikeout rate -- but with Toronto needing just one more win (or a Seattle loss) to clinch a wild-card spot, he's finding his power stroke at the right time.