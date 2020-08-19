The Blue Jays placed Pearson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow tightness, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Pearson admitted his elbow was barking following another poor start in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Orioles, during which he surrendered five runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- while issuing three walks over four innings. Though the rookie said his elbow was feeling better when he met with the training staff early Wednesday, manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed that Pearson would undergo further testing as the Blue Jays look to gain more information about the extent of the injury, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Since tossing five shutout innings in his MLB debut back on July 29, Pearson hasn't been sharp, posting a 9.53 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over his subsequent three outings. Montoyo said that Pearson's spot in the rotation would be taken by Trent Thornton (elbow), who will be activated from the IL to start one half of Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.