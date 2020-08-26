Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Red Sox.

His ninth-inning blast off Boston closer Matt Barnes made things a bit interesting, but Toronto couldn't complete the rally. Hernandez extended his hit streak to seven games with the long ball, a stretch during which he's batting .348 (8-for-23) with half his hits leaving the yard. On the year, the 27-year-old is slashing .292/.339/.651 with 11 homers -- tying him with Nelson Cruz and Jose Abreu for the American League lead -- and 19 RBI.