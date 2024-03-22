Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Rodriguez is under consideration for a start early on in the season if Kevin Gausman (shoulder) isn't ready, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Between not pitching last season and being slowed this spring by a back issue, Rodriguez is "a wild card," per Schneider. However, the right-hander is over his back injury and will make another Grapefruit League appearance Saturday. Rodriguez went just two innings in his first spring start and, if he does earn an early-season assignment with the Jays, he surely wouldn't be stretched out enough to go very deep into that outing. The plan this season is for Toronto to use Rodriguez as a starting pitcher, although the club might have to get creative with his usage.