Garcia (1-3) picked up the win Sunday against the Yankees, striking out three batters over 1.1 perfect innings.

The right-hander put together one of his most impressive outings of the season against one of the league's most dangerous offenses, and Garcia got rewarded for his efforts in top of the seventh inning when the Blue Jays re-took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. He has yet to record a hold in June, but the 31-year-old has been scored upon only once in his last 10 appearances, posting a 2.89 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 9.1 innings over that stretch.