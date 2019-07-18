Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

The veteran third baseman was a one-man rally for Atlanta, slugging a two-run homer in the eighth inning and smacking a bases-loaded single in the ninth, but unfortunately none of his teammates could come up with a clutch hit of their own in a 5-4 loss. Donaldson has rebounded in strong fashion from his injury-plagued 2018, slashing .255/.368/.520 on the year with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 93 games.