Sims (0-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters through six innings during Sunday's loss to Miami.

Sims is proving to be ready for the highest level with back-to-bac respectable starts. His fantasy upside is likely capped, and there are probably going to be ups and downs during his first trip through the majors. However, the 2012 first-round selection has pedigree and strikeout upside on his side. Sims sports a career 10.3 K/9 at the Triple-A level, after all. The 23-year-old righty lines up to face the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in his next start.