Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows four runs in loss to Marlins
Sims (0-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters through six innings during Sunday's loss to Miami.
Sims is proving to be ready for the highest level with back-to-bac respectable starts. His fantasy upside is likely capped, and there are probably going to be ups and downs during his first trip through the majors. However, the 2012 first-round selection has pedigree and strikeout upside on his side. Sims sports a career 10.3 K/9 at the Triple-A level, after all. The 23-year-old righty lines up to face the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in his next start.
More News
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Solid in debut Tuesday•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Officially called up for MLB debut•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Expected to get look in rotation in second half•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Forgotten prospect thriving at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...