Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Phillies.

The 29-year-old slugger was at it again Tuesday, launching a solo shot off Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning. The homer was Olson's 51st on the campaign, tying Atlanta's franchise record, which was set by Andruw Jones in 2005. Olson is now seven clear of Pete Alonso and Shohei Ohtani for the MLB-lead in long balls, as Atlanta is on the cusp of clinching an NL East title.