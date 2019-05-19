Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Acuna put the Braves on the board with a moonshot off Brandon Woodruff leading off the first inning for his ninth homer of the season. The 21-year-old has followed up an impressive rookie season with a strong start to his sophomore campaign, supplementing a .281 batting average with 29 RBI and four stolen bases. He is one of the most talented all-around players in the league.

