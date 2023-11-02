The Brewers re-signed Rea to a one-year contract Thursday with a club option for 2025, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rea hadn't enjoyed much major-league success prior to the 2023 season, but he proved to be a valuable -- and flexible -- member of the Milwaukee pitching staff while registering a 4.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 110:38 K:BB in 22 starts and four relief appearances covering 124.2 innings. The 33-year-old right-hander should be a strong consideration for the Opening Day rotation in 2024.