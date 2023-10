Winker (quad/back) is on the Brewers' roster for their NL Wild Card Series matchup versus the Diamondbacks.

Winker missed the final two months of the regular season due to back and quad injuries, but he has suddenly reemerged -- likely as a pinch-hitting option against righties -- for this best-of-three series against Arizona. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter owns a career .853 OPS versus right-handed pitching.