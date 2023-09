Winker (back/quad) is scheduled to resume his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Winker suffered a quad injury while playing in a game for Nashville at the beginning of this month, but it has proven to be a minor setback and he could return to the Brewers as early as this weekend. The 30-year-old originally landed on the injured list July 26 with back spasms.