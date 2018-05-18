Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Receives positive news on shoulder
Nelson will be shut down for the next 10 days after meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, during which it was determined the pitcher's surgically-repaired shoulder is doing just fine, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Following Nelson's mini-rest period -- which isn't a setback or sign of any issues -- the right-hander will resume throwing from longer distances before increasing his activity to the next level. It appears as though he remains on track for a return near the All-Star Break, but a better timetable should come into focus once he's able to partake in mound work.
More News
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...