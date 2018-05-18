Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Receives positive news on shoulder

Nelson will be shut down for the next 10 days after meeting with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, during which it was determined the pitcher's surgically-repaired shoulder is doing just fine, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Following Nelson's mini-rest period -- which isn't a setback or sign of any issues -- the right-hander will resume throwing from longer distances before increasing his activity to the next level. It appears as though he remains on track for a return near the All-Star Break, but a better timetable should come into focus once he's able to partake in mound work.