Berry's contract was purchased by the Brewers on Friday.

The outfielder will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs and serve as organizational depth for Milwaukee moving forward. Berry played in 14 games for Triple-A Rochester earlier this season while he was a member of the Twins, hitting .194/.275/.278 with two extra-base hits during 12 games. The 32-year-old hasn't played since being released by Minnesota on May 9, and is unlikely to see any action with the big-league club during the remainder of the season.