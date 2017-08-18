Brewers' Quintin Berry: Contract selected by Brewers
Berry's contract was purchased by the Brewers on Friday.
The outfielder will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs and serve as organizational depth for Milwaukee moving forward. Berry played in 14 games for Triple-A Rochester earlier this season while he was a member of the Twins, hitting .194/.275/.278 with two extra-base hits during 12 games. The 32-year-old hasn't played since being released by Minnesota on May 9, and is unlikely to see any action with the big-league club during the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...