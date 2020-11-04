The Brewers announced Wednesday that Berry has joined their 2021 coaching staff, signaling the end of his playing career.

After a 13-year professional career that ended in 2018, Berry had spent the previous two seasons as an outfield and baserunning coordinator in the Brewers' minor-league system. The 35-year-old saw action in parts of five major-league seasons with the Tigers, Red Sox, Orioles, Cubs and Brewers, making his biggest impact on the basepaths. Over 132 career regular-season games, Berry went 29-for-31 on stolen-base attempts.